Barrow County Board of Education pitches 3% property tax increase to voters

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — The Barrow County Board of Education plans to increase property tax rates to fund its newest budget and is giving voters a chance to weigh in.

According to an announcement by the Board, officials want to increase the millage rate by .463 mills, leading to a 15.5 mill rate.

School district officials said that would equal a 3.08% property tax increase for county residents.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In terms of what that looks like in dollar amounts, the county used a fair market home value of $350,000 to give an idea of costs for homeowners.

For residents with a homestead exemption, a $350,000 house would mean a property tax increase of $63.89, while a home without homesteading would see a tax increase of $64.82.

TRENDING STORIES:

Due to the proposed millage rate increase, the Board of Education will hold public hearings at their headquarters on West Athens Street in Winder.

According to the district, the meetings will be held on June 20 at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and June 27 at 1 p.m.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Video shows hundreds gather as cars do dangerous stunts in busy Atlanta intersection

©2024 Cox Media Group