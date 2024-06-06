DeKalb County Board of Ed. proposes tax rate increase, public meetings

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Board of Education announced Wednesday that it plans to increase the millage rate on property taxes, for the coming year.

According to the release, the Board of Ed. wants to increase the rate to 22.98 mills, a 1.628 increase.

Without the proposed tax increase, the DeKalb County Board of Education said the rate would be no more than 21.352 mills.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to county estimates, taxes would be between $227.92 and $358.16, depending on home values between $350,000 and $550,000.

Due to Georgia law, increases in property tax digests must be assessed by the Board of Tax Assessors if the rate is not rolled back to produce the same level of revenue as the previous year.

State statute also requires three public hearings for any planned tax rate increase in order for the public to weigh in on the increase.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to DCBE, the meetings will be held on June 17 and June 24, with two on June 17, though one is virtual.

Here are the meeting times:

June 17 at 10:30 a.m. at the Robert R. Freeman Administrative Complex, 1701 Mountain Industrial Boulevard in Stone Mountain.

June 17 at 6 p.m., virtually. To attend, call 678-676-0722 or email the board here.

June 24 at 11 a.m. at the Robert R. Freeman Administrative Complex, 1701 Mountain Industrial Boulevard in Stone Mountain.

To register for the non-virtual meetings, school district officials said to come in-person before the start time.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

FBI raids Atlanta mutlifamily housing industry after anti-trust laws may have been breached Cortland is a company that manages apartment complexes all over the country, including dozens in Metro Atlanta.

©2024 Cox Media Group