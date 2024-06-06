Gwinnett County gets grant to create new master plan for Jimmy Carter Blvd

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Atlanta Regional Commission is giving almost $300,000 to Gwinnett County in a bid to help them redevelop the area around Jimmy Carter Boulevard.

ARC gave the county $280,000 from a Livable Centers Initiative grant so officials can make a Jimmy Carter Boulevard Area Master Plan.

The goal for the master plan, once completed, is to turn the area into a place with more walkable, bikeable and live-work-play environments in the communities.

The plan will also “define a multimodal transportation network and establish future land use recommendations along Jimmy Carter Boulevard,” aimed at revitalizing investments for affordable housing, creative placemaking and revitalization for business, according to county officials.

“Gwinnett County has matured, urbanized and become much more richly diverse throughout the past several decades with vibrant communities like the one surrounding Jimmy Carter Boulevard leading the way,” Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to use these dollars to plan for the future of this vital corridor in a way that enhances quality of life for residents and fuels our local economy.”

The master plan project will begin in early 2025, according to the county, and will examine what infrastructure improvements would work for the rea, including improvements like pedestrian and bike facilities and transit options.

“We are excited to partner with ARC to develop a master plan that will drive connectivity and a greater sense of place in the Jimmy Carter Boulevard area,” said Gwinnett Planning and Development Department Director Matthew Dickison. “Community input will be critical, as the new master plan will provide strategic direction for infrastructure improvements, redevelopment, and affordable housing in the area.”

