7 men connected to 492 car break-ins across metro Atlanta indicted on RICO charges

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Seven suspects have been indicted in violation of Racketeer Influence and Corrupt Organizations Act in connection to hundreds of car break-ins across metro Atlanta.

Five of them are in custody, but two remain on the run.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The indictments come after Gwinnett police started investigating the crime ring nearly two years ago.

Javaris Cardell Gamble, Myles David Cameron, Kylija Devion Yates, Randy D. Martinez, Emmanuel Carvarria-Ornelas, Giovanni Louis Bell and Kejuan Miliam have been charged with violation of RICO Act and other charges.

The group is accused of breaking into 492 cars between Nov. 24, 2022 and March 28, 2024. Investigators say they stole guns and cash and worked out of a safe house in East Point.

“The suspects often used stolen cars during these crimes to hide their identity and move from one crime scene to another. Detectives were able to locate many of these stolen vehicles after they were used and discarded by the suspects,” Gwinnett police said.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Gwinnett District Attorney’s Office said the group also shot at one of the car owners who tried to stop them.

Yates, Cameron, Gamble, and Chavarria-Ornelas have been arrested and booked at the Gwinnett County jail while Martinez is in custody in Florida. Miliam and Bell have not been caught.

Each suspect faces up to 20 years in prison if they are found guilty on the RICO charges.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS

21-year-old, 18-year-old arrested after leading deputies on high-speed chase through Bibb County

©2024 Cox Media Group