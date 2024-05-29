Decatur plans slight increase for city property taxes, will hold public meetings for input

DECATUR, Ga. — The City of Decatur plans to slightly increase property taxes by raising the millage rate in the coming fiscal year.

According to a release from the Decatur City Commission, officials voted to adopt a new millage rate of 12.97 mills at a May 20 meeting.

The new rate is a 0.5 mill increase over the current fiscal year’s rate, with the planned increase intended to help fund general operations, capital improvements, downtown development authority operations, and debt service.

Due to the planned increase, Decatur officials will hold a series of public hearings on the changed millage rate starting in mid-June. The three meetings will be held in person at Decatur City Hall on McDonough Street and by video teleconference.

In addition to the 0.5 mill increase, the Decatur City Commission announced an 8.69% property tax increase for residents on Tuesday.

According to the commission’s site, this increase will have the same public meeting times.

Based on the increased rate, city officials provided two examples of what the possible tax costs would be for some homeowners.

“The proposed tax increase for a home with a fair market value of $675,000 is approximately $185.63 and the proposed tax increase for a non-homestead property with a fair market value of $875,000 is approximately $240.63,” the commission said.

The hearings will be held at the following times:

June 10 at 6 p.m.

June 17 at 11:30 a.m.

June 17 at 7:30 p.m.

To register to comment:

June 10 at 6 p.m.: Register at https://zoom.us/j/98527007746 or dial (929) 205-6099 (Meeting ID: 985 2700 7746)

June 17 at 11:30 a.m.: Register at https://zoom.us/j/97962661392 or dial (929) 205-6099 (Meeting ID: 979 6266 1392)

June 17 at 7:30 p.m.: Register at https://zoom.us/j/96169694736 or dial (929) 205-6099 (Meeting ID: 961 6969 4736)

After the public hearings, a final millage rate will be set at the Decatur City Commission meeting on the evening of June 17, according to officials.

