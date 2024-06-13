Brookhaven to hold public meetings on property tax adjustments due to changing county assessments

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — The Brookhaven millage rate, or property tax, is set to see some changes. As a result, the City of Brookhaven is holding three public meetings at City Hall to discuss the coming millage rate.

According to the city, the millage rate for the year is set to remain at 2.74 mills, the rate it’s been at since 2015.

However, even with the millage rate remaining in place, DeKalb County is doing revaluations of real property tax assessments, meaning there will be an increase to property taxes compared to the rollback millage rate, city officials said.

Due to the assessments, the property taxes in Brookhaven will go up 0.208 mills.

City officials provided examples for how the increase or decrease will play out, based on the values of homes.

“For example, the tax decrease based on the difference between the rollback and the proposed millage rate for a homesteaded property with a fair market value of $625,000 would be approximately $52, and the proposed increase for a non-homestead property with a fair market value of $1.3 million is about $98.80,” Brookhaven officials said in a statement.

The three public meetings on millage rates that Brookhaven will have are scheduled for:

June 13 at 7 p.m.

June 28 at 10:30 a.m.

June 28 at 6:30 p.m.

All of the meetings will be held at City Hall. A virtual option is available online.

