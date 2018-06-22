DNA links suspect wanted in violent home invasion

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police say they now have the identity of a man wanted for a violent home invasion.
On Thursday, investigators revealed the case involves a sexual assault.
Clarkston investigators said they have a DNA match for Corey Griffin, 48, who they say is a constant threat until he’s captured.
How police got the DNA match back so quickly, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
“The fact that days later he was willing to commit another similar type crime, shows that he is not scared.
He will continue if we don’t stop him, catch him,” police said.
Police said Griffin is linked to at least two other violent crimes in Stone Mountain. Investigators also learned there was already a warrant out for his arrest.
