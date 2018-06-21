Man kills lawyer representing wife in divorce, then kills himself, police say

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - Investigators said a man who shot and killed a prominent divorce attorney in Bartow County is dead.
Investigators found Antonio Mari dead Wednesday at his law office on North Tennessee Street in Cartersville after being shot several times.
Walter Radford, the man accused in Mari’s shooting, was found dead at his ex-wife's home on Willow Bend Drive, Cartersville police said.
Investigators believe Mari represented Radford's ex-wife in a divorce.
