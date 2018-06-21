Pregnant pizza delivery driver attacked, robbed, police say

ATLANTA - A pregnant pizza delivery driver was attacked and robbed Wednesday night.
The incident happened at Waits Avenue in Southwest Atlanta.
Police were able to catch one of the suspects, but another is still on the run.
A witness told Channel 2 Action News he caught the suspects beating the woman with a rifle.
“One of them turned around and had a gun in his hand. I told them, ‘Drop the gun or I’ll drop you,’ and they threw the gun down and all three of them took off,” Dennis Madaris said.
We're working to learn the victim's condition.
