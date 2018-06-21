  • GBI called in to help with apparent deadly road rage shooting

    By: Tyisha Fernandes

    Updated:

    DECATUR, Ga. - Decatur police said one person is dead after a double shooting. 

    Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes is at the scene after Channel 2 Action News received reports of a possible road rage shooting at the intersection of South Candler Street and Midway Road.

    Fernandes is at the scene speaking with investigators for a live report, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.

    Decatur police said two people were found with gunshots wounds inside a car shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday.

    Investigators said one person was pronounced dead and the other person was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. 

    Police said the gunman was driving a black Chrysler 200 or 300 and last seen traveling southbound on South Candler Street.

    The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to help with the investigation. 

    Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Decatur Police Department at 404-373-6551 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577- 8477.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    GBI called in to help with apparent deadly road rage shooting

  • Headline Goes Here

    Home invasion suspect dies in shootout with DeKalb police, officials say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Grandson's ‘psychotic behavior' may stop trial in DeKalb woman's death

  • Headline Goes Here

    Fire breaks out in aisle of Family Dollar store

  • Headline Goes Here

    Attempted robbery at Waffle House leads to SWAT standoff at motel