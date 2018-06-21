GBI called in to help with apparent deadly road rage shooting

DECATUR, Ga. - Decatur police said one person is dead after a double shooting.
Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes is at the scene after Channel 2 Action News received reports of a possible road rage shooting at the intersection of South Candler Street and Midway Road.
Decatur police said two people were found with gunshots wounds inside a car shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Investigators said one person was pronounced dead and the other person was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the gunman was driving a black Chrysler 200 or 300 and last seen traveling southbound on South Candler Street.
Police said the gunman was driving a black Chrysler 200 or 300 and last seen traveling southbound on South Candler Street.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to help with the investigation.
Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Decatur Police Department at 404-373-6551 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577- 8477.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to help with the investigation.
