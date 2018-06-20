  • 18-year-old killed in crash just days before she was supposed to start college

    By: Tom Jones

    PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - A Peachtree City mother was planning to move her 18-year-old daughter into her college dorm. Now she's planning her funeral.

    18-year-old Jasmine Williams was killed this week in a crash just two days before she was supposed to start college. 

    Williams died after her car went off the road and flipped in Coweta County. 

    Channel 2's Tom Jones learned Williams' was a cheerleader and planned to become an attorney.

