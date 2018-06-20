Mother fears suspects charged in daughter's death could walk free

A Clayton County mother whose 12-year-old daughter was killed in an accidental shooting two weeks ago is concerned law enforcement officials still haven't found the gun.
Channel 2 Action News has learned the teen boys charged in her death could get out next month.
"Why on Earth would you let them out if they could go back to the gun?" Nyeisha Brown asked.
Sakhya Bentley’s vibrant life suddenly ended when two boys, ages 13 and 14 years, came over to her Riverdale house and played with a gun inside. The moment it fired changed Bentley’s mother’s life forever.
"It left a very big hole in my heart. It's something that is going to be very hard to move on," Brown said.
The District Attorney said a 13-year-old and 14-year-old admitted to involuntary manslaughter in court. How they're connected to a gang, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
