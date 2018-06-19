  • Sole witness to deadly shooting says Tex McIver 'needs to be in hell'

    By: Mark Winne

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - The only person to witness the shooting that killed Diane McIver sat down with Channel 2 Action News.

    Dani Jo Carter was driving the SUV in 2016 when Buckhead attorney Tex McIver shot his wife Diane McIver, who was sitting in the front passenger seat. 

    Tex McIver was later found guilty of murder and sentenced to life in prison.

    She takes us through the moment Tex McIver fired the gun, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m

    On Tuesday, Carter, who has known Diane McIver for decades, talked with Channel 2’s Mark Winne about the moment she learned Tex McIver would likely spend the rest of his life in jail. 

    "I think he needs to be in hell," Carter told Winne.

