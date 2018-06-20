Man considered 'armed and dangerous' wanted in domestic dispute

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - The Cherokee Sheriff's Office has issued a 'be on the lookout' alert for a man involved in a domestic dispute.
Marshall McCall, 47, was last seen in the Towne Lake area, and authorities need help in finding him.
He is considered armed and dangerous, and deputies urge you to not approach him if you see him, but to call 911 immediately.
We're digging for answers as authorities continue their search, on Channel 2 Action News, starting at 4 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}