Wanted man found dead inside Cobb County home after SWAT standoff

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A SWAT standoff has come to an end after a wanted man was found dead inside a Cobb County home.
Police said the man wanted of Cherokee County barricaded himself inside the home.
Only Channel 2 Action News was there when officers entered the home on 983 Millwood Drive in Marietta.
Watch Channel 2 Action News at Noon for updates on this developing story
Channel 2's Audrey Washington learned that the suspect was found dead inside the home.
[DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's news app for breaking news alerts]
SWAT team response on Millwood Drive OVER.— Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) June 21, 2018
Cobb County Police tell me a man wanted out of Cherokee County, barricaded himself inside a home.
When they made entry, they found the man, dead inside.
No residents hurt.@wsbtv pic.twitter.com/q2RmsmCh2G
#BREAKING a SWAT team Standoff in Cobb County.— Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) June 21, 2018
I'm on the scene gathering details, now.@wsbtv pic.twitter.com/jp0UHM44L6
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}