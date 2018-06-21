  • Wanted man found dead inside Cobb County home after SWAT standoff

    By: Audrey Washington

    Updated:

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A SWAT standoff has come to an end after a wanted man was found dead inside a Cobb County home.

    Police said the man wanted of Cherokee County barricaded himself inside the home. 

    Only Channel 2 Action News was there when officers entered the home on 983 Millwood Drive in Marietta.

    Channel 2's Audrey Washington learned that the suspect was found dead inside the home. 

