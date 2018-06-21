  • Teen killed in road rage shooting identified as police search for gunman

    Updated:

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police have identified the teenage girl killed during a road rage incident.

    Police told Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes that everyone in the victim's car was related.

    The car was sitting right at the intersection of South Candler Street and Midway Road, and they were sitting at a red light. Police said the mother was driving with her 17-year-old daughter in the front seat and another relative sitting in the back.

    She has been identified as Janae Owens.

    No arrests have been made.

