0 Home invasion victim says suspect spray-painted, choked and punched him at knifepoint

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. - Police in Stone Mountain and Clarkston think the same man is responsible for two different home invasions. Investigators want to find the suspect before he strikes again.

Stewart Wallace says Saturday morning on James B. Rivers Drive, he woke up to a stranger standing in his bedroom doorway.

Wallace had accidentally left his backdoor unlocked and the man let himself in while Wallace was sleeping.

“Guy came into my room, had a knife. It was one of my steak knives and he had an aerosol can of spray paint and he told me to stay in bed,” said Wallace.

TRENDING STORIES:

Even Wallace’s two dogs, one weighing 95 pounds, didn’t scare off the intruder. Police have released two sketches of the man Stone Mountain police believe broke in.

It’s the same man Clarkston police believe broke into a home on Market Street in Clarkston the day before. In that case the suspect waited for his victims to get home and brutally beat two women who are in their 30’s.

“Some items that were recovered really led us to believe that we’re dealing with the same person,” said Stone Mountain Detective Terry Burton.

Wallace says at his house, the suspect punched him in the face a couple times. A week later he still has a bruise below his right eye.

“I told him he wasn’t going to take my car and he pushed me down, grabbed me by the neck and was choking on me,” said Wallace.

Then things got bizarre.

“At one point he pushed me down on the bed, pulled out the spray paint and literally covered my face,” Wallace said.

Police say in both cases electronics were taken. They want this violent man off the streets quickly.

“This is very disturbing because the victims don’t know the suspect at all, it’s very random,” said Clarkston police Detective James McKinney.

“It’s very surprising. We’ve never had anything quite like that occur in the city,” said Burton.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.