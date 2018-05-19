  • Police: 2 people shot, 1 dead at high school in Clayton County

    By: Justin Wilfon

    Updated:

    CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police confirm to Channel 2 Action News that two people have been shot and one of them is dead near Mt. Zion High School in Clayton County. 

    Investigators said both victims are females. There was a graduation ceremony happening across the street at the Clayton County Performing Arts Center. 

