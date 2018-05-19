CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police confirm to Channel 2 Action News that two people have been shot and one of them is dead near Mt. Zion High School in Clayton County.
Investigators said both victims are females. There was a graduation ceremony happening across the street at the Clayton County Performing Arts Center.
We have a reporter and photographer at the scene.
Stay with WSBTV.com and tune into the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m. for the latest on this developing story.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}