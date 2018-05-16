0 ROYAL WEDDING: Everything you need to know about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle march down the aisle in Windsor, England, on Saturday, they’ll be watched by 600 invited guests and additional untold numbers of nosy onlookers.

And that’s just the American TV hosts.

We joke ... sort of.

There will be cameras positioned inside St. George’s Chapel to televise and livestream the hotly anticipated nuptials between the Queen’s roguish redheaded grandson and his American actress beloved.

And U.S. broadcast and cable networks are taking full advantage of it.

And not just them.

Earlier this week, Fathom Events announced it will show the wedding and festivities commercial-free and almost live at select movie theaters around the country.

The wedding ceremony is scheduled for 7 a.m. EDT (noon in the United Kingdom).

Channel 2’s coverage begins at 5 a.m. The special five-hour live edition of “Good Morning America” from Windsor will be hosted by GMA co-anchor Robin Roberts and “World News Tonight” anchor David Muir.

WHO WILL WALK MEGHAN DOWN THE AISLE?

Spectators are asking who will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle Saturday after reports surfaced that her father, Thomas Markle, plans to skip the royal wedding amid a paparazzi photo scandal and health issues.

Meghan Markle is set to marry Prince Harry on Saturday at St. George’s Chapel at England’s Windsor Castle.

Kensington Palace officials previously announced that Thomas Markle would walk his daughter down the aisle, but his role in the wedding appeared to be in jeopardy.

If Thomas Markle skips the wedding, Meghan will most likely be walked down the aisle by her mother, Doria Ragland,

Kensington Palace officials previously announced that Ragland would accompany her daughter in the bridal car.

Ragland and Meghan Markle have a close relationship, with the younger woman naming her mother as one of the 10 women who changed her life.

Ragland isn’t the only one rumored to be in consideration to take Thomas Markle’s place Saturday.

Meghan Markle’s future father-in-law, Prince Charles, and her future brother-in-law, Prince William, were also in the running, according to CNN.

Some said her future grandfather-in-law, Prince Philip, could also fill the role.

Some said her future grandfather-in-law, Prince Philip, could also fill the role.

WHAT IS A FASCINATOR?

All eyes will be turning to the fashion of the day at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding.

Of course, the star of the event will be Markle’s dress, but the guests could show up wearing something that comes in at a close second: A fashion accessory called a fascinator.

The fascinator is worn on your head, but isn’t exactly a hat.

Princess Beatrice, daughter of Prince Andrew, made headlines at her cousin Prince William’s wedding when her fascinator proved to be a little too fascinating.

CLICK HERE for a look at fascinators, their history and where you can get one.

PRINCE GEORGE AND PRINCESS CHARLOTTE

Prince George and Princess Charlotte will have prominent roles in Saturday's royal wedding.

Kensington Palace said Wednesday that 4-year-old George will be a page boy and 3-year-old Charlotte will be a bridesmaid at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

They are the two oldest children of Prince William, Harry's brother, and his wife Kate.

The couple's third child, Prince Louis, was born last month and will not be attending.

CLICK HERE for more on the bridesmaids and page boys.

QUEEN GIVES CONSENT

Buckingham Palace has released an image of the handwritten document in which Queen Elizabeth II gives her consent for Prince Harry to marry Meghan Markle.

The Instrument of Consent image was released Saturday - a week before Harry is to marry the American actress at St. George's Chapel in Windsor.

The document, illuminated on vellum, features a design to the left of the text that incorporates a red dragon, the symbol of Wales. The design to the right features a rose, the national flower of the United States.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the line of succession.

CHICAGO BISHOP TO GIVE ADDRESS

Kensington Palace announced that Episcopal Church Bishop Michael Bruce Curry from Chicago, Illinois, will give the address at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding on May 19.

Bishop Curry will travel to Windsor to participate in the royal wedding at St. George’s Chapel.

“The love that has brought and will bind Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle together has its source and origin in God, and is the key to life and happiness,” Bishop Curry said in a statement. “And so we celebrate and pray for them today.”

The Dean of Windsor, Right Rev. David Conner, will conduct the service. The Most Revd. and Rt. Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple make their marriage vows.

CLICK HERE to read more about Bishop Curry.

PRINCE HARRY, MEGHAN MARKLE SEEK CHARITY DONATIONS OVER GIFTS

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle don’t want wedding gifts. The couple requested charitable donations instead.

Kensington Palace said the couple has “personally selected” seven organizations well-wishers are asked to support. The organizations, the news release said, reflect the pair’s “shared values.”

“Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle are incredibly grateful for the goodwill shown to them since the announcement of their engagement and are keen that as many people as possible benefit from this generosity of spirit,” Kensington Palace said in a news release. “The couple have therefore asked that anyone who might wish to mark the occasion considers making a donation to charity, rather than sending a wedding gift.

“Prince Harry and Ms. Markle do not have any formal relationships with the charities chosen. The couple have chosen charities which represent a range of issues that they are passionate about, including sport for social change, women's empowerment, conservation, the environment, homelessness, HIV and the Armed Forces. Many of these are small charities, and the couple are pleased to be able to amplify and shine a light on their work.”

CLICK HERE to read more about their request.

