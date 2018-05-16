Chicago bishop to give address at Royal Wedding

LONDON - Kensington Palace announced that Episcopal Church Bishop Michael Bruce Curry from Chicago, Illinois, will give the address at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding on May 19.
Bishop Curry will travel to Windsor to participate in the royal wedding at St. George’s Chapel.
“The love that has brought and will bind Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle together has its source and origin in God, and is the key to life and happiness,” Bishop Curry said in a statement. “And so we celebrate and pray for them today.”
The Dean of Windsor, Right Rev. David Conner, will conduct the service. The Most Revd. and Rt. Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple make their marriage vows.
Bishop Curry is author to the best-selling book, ‘Crazy Christians: A Call to Follow Jesus.’
The Episcopal church was established shortly after the American Revolution and has roots in the Anglican Church, known as the Church of England.
It is part of the international Anglican Communion, led by the Archbishop of Canterbury.
