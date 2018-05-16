  • Watch out for Prince George, Princess Charlotte at the royal wedding

    Updated:

    LONDON - Prince George and Princess Charlotte will have prominent roles in Saturday's royal wedding.

    Kensington Palace said Wednesday that four-year-old George will be a page boy and three-year-old Charlotte will be a bridesmaid at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

    They are the two oldest children of Prince William, Harry's brother, and his wife Kate. The couple's third child, Prince Louis, was born last month and will not be attending.

    The palace says there will be six bridesmaids ranging from two to seven years old and four page boys, ranging from four to seven.

    William will be Harry's best man. Markle has chosen not to have a maid of honor for the ceremony in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

    Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Watch out for Prince George, Princess Charlotte at the royal wedding

  • Headline Goes Here

    Traffic opens on bridge linking southern Russia with Crimea

  • Headline Goes Here

    Wedding of prince and actress brings outsized media interest

  • Headline Goes Here

    Prince Harry, Meghan Markle seek charity donations over wedding gifts

  • Headline Goes Here

    ROYAL WEDDING: Everything you need to know about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle