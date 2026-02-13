2 dead, 1 injured in shooting at South Carolina university

ORANGEBURG, SC — Officials at South Carolina State University have requested assistance from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) following a shooting on campus Thursday night that left two people dead and another wounded.

According to university officials, the shooting was reported around 9:15 p.m. inside an apartment at the Hugine Suites student residential complex. The university immediately issued a campus-wide lockdown as law enforcement responded to the scene.

SLED agents are now leading the investigation and remain on-site.

Authorities have not yet released the identities of the two people who were killed. Officials have also not confirmed the condition of the third person who was injured.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the university’s Department of Public Safety in patrolling the campus and surrounding areas.

The campus remains under lockdown as the investigation continues.

University officials announced that Friday classes have been canceled. Counseling services are being made available to students in the wake of the shooting.

