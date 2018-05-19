5 arrested for allegedly possessing over $100,000 of meth

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - Five Hall County residents were arrested Thursday for allegedly possessing over one kilogram, or 2.2 pounds, of methamphetamine, authorities said.
The Hall County Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad Task Force raided a home on the 3000 block of Campus Pointe Circle in Gainseville, finding over 2.2 pounds of methamphetamine packaged in over 20 separate bags and two containers, according to a news release. The estimated street value of that amount of methamphetamine is over $100,000.
A 9mm pistol, digital scales, packaging materials, drug paraphernalia and over $1,400 cash was seized as well, the release said.
The five people arrested in connection with this operation were Chris Lee Dilbeck, 47, of Gainesville; Melissa Ann Dilbeck, 46, of Gainesville; Vera Lou Bateman, 48, of Talmo; Robbie Louise Gabriel, 32, of Gainesville; and James Kerry Towe, of Jefferson, the release said.
Bateman and the Dilbecks were charged with trafficking methamphetamine. Gabriel and the Dilbecks were charged with possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
Chris Dilbeck was also charged with possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime, and Gabriel was also charged with conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine. Towe was charged with criminal attempt to traffic methamphetamine.
