0 Rapper Jim Jones arrested after police chase in metro Atlanta, officials say

ATLANTA - Rapper Jim Jones was arrested Thursday in Coweta County after his involvement in a brief police chase Wednesday night.

A Coweta County investigator said he spotted a gray Mercedes SUV traveling south on Interstate 85 when the car drifted into the left hand emergency lane several times.

When the investigator pulled up beside the SUV, officials said the inside of the car appeared to be filled with smoke and the smell of marijuana.

A traffic stop was conducted, and while officers were exiting their car, the driver of the SUV accelerated and led police on a short chase that ended on Griffin Street.

Police later pulled in front of the SUV to stop it and were intentionally struck by the driver, officials said.

The four people inside car, including Jones, were ordered out of the car and told to place their hands on the roof.

Jones said he told the driver of the car, identified as Ana Rajnee Miles, to pull over, but said she was acting "incoherent," according to the police report.

Investigators searched the car and found a backpack in the back seat that contained 23 Oxycodone pills, a Titan .25 caliber pistol with seven bullets in the chamber, marijuana, a Ruger SR 9mm handgun reported stolen from DeKalb County in March, another backpack that contained a variety of Oxycodone, Percocet and THC oil, a passport and $148 in cash.

Jones reportedly admitted to smoking marijuana, but claimed the marijuana found in the car was not his.

He also denied any knowledge of the firearms and told officers he has a prescription for the pills.

All four people were taken to Newnan Piedmont Hospital before they were booked into the Coweta County Jail early Thursday morning.

Jones, 41, is facing charges including receiving stolen property, possession of firearm during the commission of a crime, narcotics possession, marijuana possession and dangerous drugs to be kept in original container, according to jail reports.

Jones is a hip-hop recording artist from New York, a reality TV star and an original member of the hip-hop group The Diplomats, popularly known as Dipset.

