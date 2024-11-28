DeKalb County police searching for missing 75-year-old man

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a man they say walked away from his home on Wednesday.

Police say Walter Daniels, 75, was last seen at 5 p.m. in the 3000 block of Moreland Ave before leaving on foot.

Daniels is 5-feet-9, 205 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was wearing blue scrub pants, a green scrub top, and no shoes.

Police say Daniels is diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar. Anyone who has information on his whereabouts are asked to call 911 or SVU at 770-724-7710.

