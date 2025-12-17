DeKalb County CEO names new Public Safety Director

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County has a new Director of Public Safety.

On Wednesday, CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson’s office announced the selection of Darnell D. Fullum as the new lead safety official.

The county said Fullum brings more than 38 years of leadership and fire serve experience to his new role.

Since 2014, Fullum has led the DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department, which has more than 850 staff members across 26 fire stations.

“Chief Fullum has demonstrated exceptional leadership, strategic vision, good stewardship and unwavering commitment to the employees and citizens of DeKalb County”, Cochran-Johnson said in a statement. “His extensive operational knowledge, proven ability to modernize and streamline public safety systems, as well as build strong, motivated teams, makes him uniquely qualified to lead DeKalb County’s Public Safety efforts into the future.”

Fullum worked for 27 years in the Fulton County fire Rescue Department before moving to DeKalb County.

Officials said Fullum is known for his progressive and innovative leadership and focus on safety initiatives and high employee morale.

In addition to his time at the Fulton County Fire Rescue Department, Fullum worked in various roles at the Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency Management Agency and served in the U.S. Army as an infantry soldier, attaining the rank of acting sergeant and squad leader before receiving an honorable discharge.

“I am honored and grateful for CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson’s confidence in me to serve as the next Director of Public Safety,” Fullum said. “After 38 years of public service, I still believe in the core mission of a public servant and am excited to work alongside the men and women of the Public Safety team who share that belief."

Fullum’s predecessor, Dir. Jack Lumpkin, announced his retirement as public safety director earlier this week. DeKalb County officials said he will stay on to support the transition until February.

