Man dead in DeKalb County house fire

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County firefighters are battling a fire that has killed at least one person.

Fire crews responded to a home in a cul-de-sac on Rock Cliff Court where they found one man dead.

The home suffered major damage along the roof and the back side.

Fire officials confirmed that the fire is still burning, but is under control.

The man’s identity has not been released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

