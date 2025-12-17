DeKalb firefighter critically injured responding to emergency call

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta fire department community is rallying around one of its own after a vehicle accident.

Just before 10 p.m. on Dec. 5, DeKalb County police were called to a single-vehicle crash involving a fire truck on Rockbridge Road near S. Deshon Road.

Investigators say the fire truck lost control, overcorrected and jack-knifed in a ditch.

One of the firefighters, Eboni Kennedy, was rushed to a hospital with critical injuries.

Two other firefighters in the truck were also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Now, the DeKalb County Professional Firefighters are coming together to help their sister in service.

According to a GoFundMe, Kennedy’s injuries from the wreck include the amputation of one leg, and multiple surgeries are planned to address her other injuries.

“Eboni is a fighter—both on the job and in life," her loved ones said.

Her support network includes family, friends and fellow firefighters who are committed to helping her through the recovery process.

Loved ones say the fundraiser is crucial in alleviating the financial, physical and emotional burdens that Kennedy and her family now face. Contributions will assist in covering medical expenses and rehabilitation costs as she navigates this challenging journey.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

