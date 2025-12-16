Garbage truck fire shuts down lanes on I-285 south in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — All lanes on Interstate 285 southbound are closed due to a vehicle on fire.

Information at this time is limited as to the circumstances, but footage from Georgia Department of Transportation cameras shows large amounts of smoke visible on the highway.

GDOT traffic alerts say all lanes are closed at I-285 and E. Ponce de Leon/Church Street.

Triple Team Traffic said the vehicle appears to be a garbage truck, though that has not yet been officially confirmed.

The alert says lanes will remain closed until 4 p.m., though that is an estimate.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to emergency personnel for more information.

