Dunwoody home goes up in flames after menorah knocked over

DUNWOODY, Ga. — An accident inside a Dunwoody home on Monday night led to a massive fire.

Firefighters are battling the blaze at a home on Wilder Court.

Channel 2’s Michael Doudna spoke to the homeowner off camera, who said he’s grateful everyone made it out of the house.

The homeowner said the fire started when his children knocked over the lit menorah.

He said the home caught fire quickly after that, but everyone got out safe.

The family says they struggled finding their dog for a little while, but their beloved pet made it out as well.

The home appears to have suffered major damage.

