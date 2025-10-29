DeKalb County blocks permits for new adult toy stores for 100 days

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Board of Commissioners voted to block the permitting or applications to build new adult toy stores for 100 days.

Now approved, it means new stores and expansions to existing stores would be barred until Feb. 5, 2026.

Channel 2 Action News reported on the provisions of the ordinance, which follows the revocation of a business license and building permit of a new Tokyo Valentino location under construction, though the moratorium is not directly related to the situation.

In a statement to Channel 2 Action News, county staff confirmed the moratorium had passed, preventing the "permitting and establishment of businesses engaged in the sale of sexual devices and other adult-oriented materials."

While the moratorium is in place, the DeKalb County Department of Planning and Sustainability will work with the county attorney and other departments to:

Review existing ordinances and zoning provisions related to adult-oriented retail activity;

Evaluate potential impacts on nearby residential, educational, and community areas;

Recommend updates or clarifications to ensure consistency, transparency, and compliance with applicable state and federal laws.

“This temporary measure is being taken in response to increased community concern and in recognition that the County’s code regarding adult materials has not been updated in more than 20 years,” a spokesperson said. “The County seeks to ensure that all commercial activities are conducted in a manner that aligns with public safety, land use compatibility and community standards.”

According to Commissioner Ted Terry, several residents in the county raised the Tokyo Valentino issue directly to county leaders before the permits were revoked and the moratorium was proposed.

Terry shared a series of communications from residents raising concerns about the proposed shop’s location, which was described by those concerned as being in close proximity to elementary schools and the part of DeKalb County where the Lulah Hills development project was underway.

Another resident said the shop location on Lawrenceville Highway was too close to residential homes with young families.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to representatives for the Tokyo Valentino company on the situation and is waiting for a response.

