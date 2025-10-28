DeKalb County commissioners discuss sex toy shops moratorium

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Board of Commissioners is set to discuss a moratorium on the building or expansion of stores that sell sexual devices in unincorporated areas of the county.

The county is weighing the moratorium so staff have an opportunity to study the impacts of such stores on county residents and businesses.

If it passes, the county would block proposals or permitting for new adult toy stores or expansions of existing stores for 100 days.

County records show the commissioners are weighing regulation of stores that sell, among other items, “so-called sex toys, adult novelties and marital aids,” to protect the welfare of county residents and businesses.

Existing adult stores would be able to continue operating business as usual, so long as it is doing so lawfully, according to the ordinance.

Recent development of a new location of a Tokyo Valentino adult product store in DeKalb County was terminated by officials in early October.

In a letter sent to the business owner, a copy of which was obtained by Channel 2 Action News, DeKalb County Director of Planning Juliana Njoku informed the business that the development of a new location on Lawrenceville Highway in Decatur was stopped due to improper building permit applications.

The letter said the business license and building permit for the shop were revoked as the application “did not indicate the intended use.”

The information in the application being incomplete “raised additional zoning considerations,” due to its intended use as a location to sell “adult-oriented materials.”

The letter from Njoku said the business applications were filed under the names “Tokyo Decatur LLC and Tokio Decatur,” though a county inspector found that the business would operate under the brand name “Tokyo Valentino.”

They noted that other locations of the brand in the metro Atlanta area “primarily engage in the sale of adult-oriented materials.”

The location where the Decatur Tokyo Valentino was being developed was said to “likely violate existing County ordinances regulating adult-oriented businesses,” leading to the permits being revoked.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to DeKalb County officials for comment on the ordinance’s introduction and is waiting for their response.

The moratorium would be in effect until 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 5, 2026 if passed.

