DeKalb Co. man charged hundreds of thousands of dollars in medical mix-up

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Hospital stays and treatments for heart problems have racked up more than $200,000 in medical bills for a DeKalb County man, charged to his insurance.

The problem is, it wasn’t him.

Channel 2 Consumer Investigator Justin Gray was contacted by his family because even after they thought things were sorted out, it started happening again.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The first sign of a problem was a nurse calling to see how Richard Adams was doing after surgery.

But he hadn’t had surgery.

It’s a personal identity mix-up that Richard and his wife Kimberly say is a financial and health risk for Richard and whoever it is getting medical treatment as Richard.

“You’re paying for services that my husband did not receive. And, you know, then now this other person’s medical records have been intertwined with his,” Kimberly Richards said.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Gwinnett father found guilty of child cruelty in 8-year-old daughter’s death

©2024 Cox Media Group