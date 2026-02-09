Decatur Library reopens after shooting inside branch

DECATUR, Ga. — A week after a man was shot inside the Decatur Library, DeKalb County officials are reopening the facility.

A man was shot by suspect Medicus Brown at the Decatur Library on Feb. 2.

Several days later, Brown turned himself in to the DeKalb County Jail and was charged with aggravated assault with the intent to murder and possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Channel 2 Action News reported when Brown was taken into custody and that Decatur Police said there was not an ongoing threat to the public.

The DeKalb County Public Library System conducted a security assessment after the incident in partnership with the DeKalb County Police Department.

Library officials said their thoughts are with the victim of the shooting, who is still recovering at Grady Memorial Hospital.

“We have been using the time this week to focus on our staff’s well-being and to ensure we are fully prepared to welcome you back,” the library system said ahead of the reopening.

With the doors set to reopen for normal operations Monday morning, DeKalb County officials said they remain committed to keeping libraries as safe, accessible spaces for the community.

