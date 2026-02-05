Decatur library shooting suspect in custody

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police said Thursday the man suspected of shooting someone in the Decatur Library has ben taken into custody.

Medicus Brown, 44, was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on charges of aggravated assault with the intent to murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The victim in this case remains in critical condition, police said. The man was found shot in the library Monday and taken to the hospital.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers previously spoke to people who say they saw the shooting happen.

“I could have got shot,” witness Jonathan Clark said. “The guy was on the floor right here in front of me, shooting frantically.”

He said a group of people from a warming center got dropped off at the library earlier in the day.

“I’ve always seen that on TV, where people stand there and, not move, and I’m like, ‘Why you not running?’ Now, I know,” Clark said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Faith Tisdale says she was coming down the elevator when someone told her to avoid the area because two men were arguing. That’s when she says she heard eight shots.

Clark says that before shots were fired, the victim started attacking the shooter.

“When he start beating him, that’s when he pulled the gun out. He start shooting, then the fourth bullet I think is what hit him,” Clark described.

©2026 Cox Media Group