Man found shot inside Decatur library

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police said a man was found shot in the Decatur Library on Monday.

Officers responded to the library in reference to a person shot around 5:10 p.m.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police have identified the shooter as Medicus Brown, 44. They say he is wanted on charges of aggravated assault with the intent to murder and gun charges.

Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers spoke to people who say they saw the shooting happen.

“I could have got shot,” witness Jonathan Clark said. “The guy was on the floor right here in front of me, shooting frantically.”

He said a group of people from a warming center got dropped off at the library earlier in the day.

“I’ve always seen that on TV, where people stand there and, not move, and I’m like, ‘Why you not running?’ Now, I know,” Clark said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Faith Tisdale says she was coming down the elevator when someone told her to avoid the area because two men were arguing. That’s when she says she heard eight shots.

Clark says that before shots were fired, the victim started attacking the shooter.

“When he start beating him, that’s when he pulled the gun out. He start shooting, then the fourth bullet I think is what hit him,” Clark described.

Brown is not currently in custody, and police are searching for him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Decatur Police Department at 404-373-6551.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group