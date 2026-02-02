SCHOOL CLOSINGS: School districts decide to go virtual, close Tuesday

ATLANTA — Some north Georgia counties are still covered in snow and ice after a storm over the weekend.
Some districts have decided to cancel school, while some are holding a virtual day on Tuesday, Feb. 3.
Many others have decided to head back to class like normal.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Channel 2 Action News will keep updating this list as more changes are announced.
CLOSED
- Banks County Schools
- Habersham County Schools
- White County Schools
VIRTUAL
- Dawson County Schools
- Fannin County Schools
- Rabun County Schools
- Towns County Schools
- Union County Schools
DELAY
- Gilmer County Schools - Delayed by 2 hours
- Lumpkin County Schools - Delayed by 2 hours
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group