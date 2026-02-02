Local

SCHOOL CLOSINGS: School districts decide to go virtual, close Tuesday

By WSBTV.com News Staff
School Closings (WSB-TV)
ATLANTA — Some north Georgia counties are still covered in snow and ice after a storm over the weekend.

Some districts have decided to cancel school, while some are holding a virtual day on Tuesday, Feb. 3.

Many others have decided to head back to class like normal.

Channel 2 Action News will keep updating this list as more changes are announced.

CLOSED

  • Banks County Schools
  • Habersham County Schools
  • White County Schools

VIRTUAL

  • Dawson County Schools
  • Fannin County Schools
  • Rabun County Schools
  • Towns County Schools
  • Union County Schools

DELAY

  • Gilmer County Schools - Delayed by 2 hours
  • Lumpkin County Schools - Delayed by 2 hours

