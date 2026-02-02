SCHOOL CLOSINGS: School districts decide to go virtual, close Tuesday

ATLANTA — Some north Georgia counties are still covered in snow and ice after a storm over the weekend.

Some districts have decided to cancel school, while some are holding a virtual day on Tuesday, Feb. 3.

Many others have decided to head back to class like normal.

Channel 2 Action News will keep updating this list as more changes are announced.

CLOSED

Banks County Schools

Habersham County Schools

White County Schools

VIRTUAL

Dawson County Schools

Fannin County Schools

Rabun County Schools

Towns County Schools

Union County Schools

DELAY

Gilmer County Schools - Delayed by 2 hours

Lumpkin County Schools - Delayed by 2 hours

