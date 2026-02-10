Forsyth County park to close for more than a year for large-scale renovations

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Forsyth County park will close to the public starting Monday so the county can perform a large-scale renovation.

Forsyth County officials said Sharon Springs Park will be closed so renovations on the exterior amenities at Sexton Hall Senior Services life enrichment center can get underway.

The construction project also includes adding a drive-thru kiosk for the Tax Commissioner’s Sharon Springs Office.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officials said the project should finish in early 2028, weather permitting.

“This project is a long-awaited and necessary investment in two of our County’s most heavily utilized and popular assets: Sharon Springs Park and our Sexton Hall Senior Services life enrichment center,” District 5 Commissioner Laura Semanson said in a statement. “Combining these renovation projects will provide us economies of scale as we upgrade many well-worn amenities, add new ones to meet growing community needs and address critical drainage, parking and traffic flow challenges.”

TRENDING STORIES:

The overall renovation set will cost a total of $52.7 million, according to the county. Funding came from several sources, including SPLOST VIII and SPLOST IX.

During the construction process, Forsyth County officials said Sharon Springs Park and the Sexton Hall Community Garden will be closed to the public, while the Sexton Hall Senior Services enrichment center will remain open.

The Sharon Springs office of the Forsyth County Tax Commissioner’s Office will also be open during construction.

Here’s what county officials say the various renovations include:

Improved access with expanded parking, new interior roundabout with raised trail crossings, and new, second paved entrance/exit via Chloe Road with connectivity to Sexton Hall

Reduced rain delays and maintenance needs with improvements in drainage, storm water management and landscaping

New 4,500-square-foot community building for events and voting location

Existing community building repurposed as maintenance/storage facility

Improved athletic and recreation amenities

New all-inclusive playground

Eight upgraded baseball/softball fields

Two improved synthetic turf, multi-use, rectangular fields

75 miles of paved multi-loop trails, including 0.2-mile trail connectivity to the Sexton Hall area

Eight new pickleball courts

Eight new tennis courts

Three new sand volleyball courts

Two new large pavilion spaces

Improved batting cages, scoring buildings, concession buildings and restrooms

Renovations will also provide the following upgrades to Sexton Hall:

New large pavilion

New raised, irrigated garden beds and storage shed

New 0.2-mile paved loop trail with connectivity to 1.75 miles of trails at Sharon Springs Park

Expanded parking

Connectivity to Sharon Springs Park via Chloe Road

“We are excited to begin this renovation project for Sharon Springs Park and the adjoining Sexton Hall Senior Services life enrichment center. The project will provide enhanced recreational amenities to better serve the surrounding community as well as critical traffic flow, parking and drainage solutions,” Forsyth County Assistant County Manager Tony Tarnacki said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group