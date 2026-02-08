North Georgia sheriff’s office warns warrant calls aren’t from them

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — A sheriff’s office is warning about scary phony calls purporting to be from the sheriff’s office.

White County Sheriff’s Office said on social media that several people have told them of calls claiming to be a deputy from the sheriff’s office and informing them of warrants.

The caller ID mimics the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said they won’t call to tell you about a warrant. They also can’t confirm a warrant’s existence over the phone.

“The Sheriff’s Office will never take payment for citations or warrants in lieu of executing a warrant,” White County Sheriff’s Office said. They don’t even have a way to take digital payments or cards.

If you get a call from the White County Sheriff’s Office you feel may be fraudulent, hang up and call the office directly at (706) 865-5177.

