Decatur library shooting suspect on the run; library will be closed today

The Decatur library will remain closed as police search for a suspect they say shot a man inside the library on Monday.

Decatur officers responded to the library in reference to a person shot around 5:10 p.m. Paramedics rushed the man to the hospital, where he is in critical condition.

Police have identified the shooter as Medicus Brown, 44. They say he is wanted on charges of aggravated assault with the intent to murder and gun charges.

Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers spoke with library visitors who witnessed the shooting on the second floor.

“I could have got shot,” Jonathan Clark told Rogers on WSB Tonight at 11. “The guy was on the floor right here in front of me, shooting frantically.”

Faith Tisdale said she was coming down on the elevator when she was warned about an argument over an iPhone.

“She says don’t go over there because they’re fussing,” Tisdale said. “Eight shots took off. She ran to the back door. I’m closing the elevator going up.”

Police have not identified the victim.

The county says the library be closed on Tuesday and it will share when the library is able to reopen when information becomes available.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the individual who was injured, his family, and all those affected, including our library employees and patrons who were present and are understandably shaken by this incident,” said DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson.

