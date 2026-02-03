Tuskegee basketball coach was trying to protect his players when he was put in cuffs, attorney says

ATLANTA — Attorneys for a Tuskegee University basketball coach who was put in handcuffs and escorted off the court during a game at Morehouse College says he was trying to protect his players.

The Southern Intercollegiate Conference is fining Morehouse an undisclosed amount for not following safety policy for the players.

“They shouldn’t be on the court,” head coach Benjy Taylor can be heard saying in video of the incident.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When he complained, Taylor was placed in handcuffs and walked off the court.

“In this situation, you have an officer who was flexing power‚” attorney Harry Daniels told Channel 2’s Michael Doudna.

Daniels said that throughout the game, Morehouse College allowed members of its football team on the flood, just a few feet away from Tuskegee’s players.

When the game ended, those football players tried to join the handshake line.

“It’s crowd control,” Daniels said. “It deals with safety.”

He says Taylor tried to get security to do their job, but instead of helping, they put him in cuffs.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Honestly, our kids were wrong. The kids shouldn’t have been in line, shouldn’t have been on the floor,” Morehouse alum and high school basketball coach Darron Rogers Jr. said.

He told Doudna that he’s disappointed in what happened.

“I did go to Morehouse, and it is Tuskegee; we have a deep hatred for Tuskegee. But to see that coach get handcuffed, it was kind of a little, a little short, it was embarrassing,” Rogers said.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Morehouse College on multiple occasions for a statement, but has not heard back.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group