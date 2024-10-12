Cocaine, marijuana found during drug bust at DeKalb County home

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — One person was arrested after police found illegal drugs inside a DeKalb County home.

On Tuesday, DeKalb County police executed a search warrant at a home on Jaynes Valley Drive in Decatur in an ongoing drug investigation.

During the search, police found 1.5 ounces of cocaine, 181 ecstasy pills, 11.8 ounces of marijuana, and more than $4,000 in cash.

DKPD said they also seized four assault rifles, nine handguns and a shotgun.

The suspect, whose age and identity were not released, was arrested and booked into the DeKalb County Jail.

Click here to report illegal drug activity in DeKalb County. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

