16-year-old arrested in connection to nurse shot, killed at repast for family member in DeKalb

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police said they have arrested a suspect involved in a shooting that killed a 29-year-old nurse.

The shooting happened May 24, just after 7 p.m. on Chestnut Hill Circle. When officers arrived they found a group gathered at a home for the repast of a family member.

Witnesses told police they heard a shooting several houses down.

That’s when the victim, 29-year-old Sametria Edwards-McCord, who was just standing in the crowd, was shot.

Edwards-McCord was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital, the same hospital where she started working as a nurse four days earlier.

Latanya Walker rushed to the hospital and saw her daughter arrive. “I’m seeing her. I’m seeing that she’s not alert,” she said.

Sametria died later at Grady Memorial Hospital.

On Wednesday, DeKalb County police announced they arrested a 16-year-old suspect. The suspect’s identity was not released.

Sametria’s sister says she could have been hit too.

“I was just with her. I was just talking to her. Just standing there with her,” Travonya Edwards told Channel 2′s Tom Jones. “I could have been with her.”

Sametria’s family says the bullet wasn’t intended for her. They say their lives will never be the same.

“(It’s) just a traumatic experience. I mean it has torn us apart,” Walker said.

DKPD did not say if there were any other suspects in the case.

