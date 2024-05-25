Woman shot and killed at repast for a family member in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb police are investigating a deadly shooting at a family gathering.
On Friday evening, just after 7 p.m., officers were called out to a person shot on Chestnut Hill Circle.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Officers arrived and found a group gathered at a home for the repast of a family member.
Witnesses told police they heard a shooting several houses down.
That’s when the victim, a 30-year-old woman who was just standing in the crowd, was shot.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Disturbing video shows GA officers tase man with broken skull after ATV crash, put him in headlock
- Owner lists property for sale after buying it without realizing it is entirely underwater
- Newly-elected Georgia state representative accused of lying about being in Delta sorority
Police said she was taken to the hospital where she died.
At this time, there are no details on a suspect.
The investigation is ongoing.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group