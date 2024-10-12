‘I knew she shouldn’t of had that:’ Woman let diabetic teen die after drinking milkshake

CHARLESTON, S.C. — A woman was arrested after officials said she neglected to provide a 17-year-old with medical assistance needed for her diabetes.

In June 2021, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) was requested by the Charleston County Coroner’s Office to begin an investigation into the death of a 17-year-old girl.

The teen, who was diagnosed with Type I diabetes, was in the care of Shirl Lee Sweeney, 50. According to the warrant, there were several canceled and ‘no-show’ medical appointments after doctors told Sweeney the victim needed to attend her follow-up appointments to maintain her insulin regimen.

In Sept. 2021, the victim was admitted to the hospital for high blood sugar. Doctors told Sweeney that the victim had no option but to take her insulin. Medical staff told the suspect if the victim experiences vomiting take her to the hospital due to a symptom of diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA).

On Aug. 12. 2022, the victim was seen vomiting by Sweeney but the victim was not taken to the hospital.

The following day, Sweeney called 911 after finding the victim on the bathroom floor. The warrant says, that while Sweeney was on the phone with dispatch, she could be heard saying “I knew she shouldn’t of had that milkshake.”

The victim was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

According to the warrant, the victim’s blood sugar glucose level was 953 mg/dL. The victim’s weight dropped from 136 pounds to 98 pounds. Her cause of death was listed as hyperosmolar ketoacidosis due to diabetes mellitus. The manner of death was listed as a homicide.

The warrant states that the 50-year-old suspect did not take the victim to her appointments for a year.

The relationship between the suspect and victim was redacted, but the warrant said Sweeney was responsible for the victim’s welfare.

The warrant states that Sweeney medically neglected the victim and placed her at unreasonable risk of harm, which affected her life, physical health and safety.

On Wednesday, SLED charged Sweeney with unlawful conduct towards a child.

She was booked into the Charleston County Detention Center.

