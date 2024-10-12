LaGrange Animal Shelter offers free adoptions this weekend amid overcrowding

LAGRANGE, Ga. — LaGrange Animal Shelter is celebrating ‘Adopt a Shelter Dog Month’ -and addressing overcrowding- by offering free adoptions.

The shelter is holding free adoptions for dogs and cats at two locations:

LaGrange Fire Department’s Citizens’ Day at the LaGrange Mall

City of LaGrange Animal Shelter at 1390 Orchard Hill Road

The locations will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. for the adoptions. The shelter said it’s struggling to handle the large influx of animals.

With the recent storms affecting the roadway, Puppy Pipeline hasn’t been able to transport the animals to the north. The shelter is also seeing more local animal drop-offs.

“We are seeing more families dropping off their animals because of the economy,” said LaGrange Animal Services Supervisor Chris Bussey. “We are having a hard time keeping up with the influx of animals coming into the shelter, so we are offering free adoptions for this day.”

For the entire month of October, the shelter is offering half-off puppy and dog adoptions. The adoption fee will range from $9.25 to $37.50.

For more information, click here or call the shelter at 706-298-3606.

