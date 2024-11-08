Child left alone in bathtub nearly drowns. DeKalb County police arrests mother

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police arrested a mother after she left her infant in the bathtub unattended and the child almost drowned.

Police say they responded to 1401 North Hairston Road at The Lakeview Apartments regarding a drowning call. When they arrived, they found a 1-year-old child unconscious and receiving medical attention.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The child was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. As police investigated the scene, they learned the child’s mother left the infant in the bathtub briefly unsupervised in the bathtub.

She was arrested for cruelty to children in the second degree and was lodged at the DeKalb County Jail.

TRENDING STORIES:

The current condition of the child is unknown.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group