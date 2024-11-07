‘Dancing doctor’ is still dancing, this time with needles

HOUSTON, Texas — The dancing doctor who recorded viral videos had her medical license suspended after a Channel 2 Action News investigation. But now she’s dancing again – this time with needles and a brand new identity.

Dancing videos posted on social media made Dr. Windell Boutte famous. And it turns out it also was social media that inadvertently exposed her new identity to former patients.

Channel 2 Action News found Dr. Boutte now working in Texas with a different name: Dr. Catherine Davis, Boutte’s middle and maiden names.

We sent in a producer to see what Dr. Davis tells her patients.

