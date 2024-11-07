2 carjacking suspects lead Gwinnett police on chase, crash car outside of victim’s home

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two armed carjacking suspects led Gwinnett County police on a brief chase before wrecking a car that belonged to a victim targeted outside of his home, police say.

With the Gwinnett County Police helicopter, Air 1, flying above, two armed suspects on the ground attempted to escape after a carjacking on Oct. 18 near Norcross. The chase ended four miles away in a neighborhood on Harbins Road when the suspects lost control, flipping the stolen car.

Body camera footage captures the aftermath of how officers shattered the back window to remove the suspects from the vehicle and place them into custody.

Police identified the suspects as Amadeo Barragan-Carbijal, 25, and Luis Contreras-Pineda, 23.

Ofc. Chelsea Myers explained that the incident began on Oct. 18 at an apartment complex on Seasons Parkway near Norcross.

“(A suspect) tapped on his vehicle window with a handgun and forced him out of the vehicle,” Myers said.

When police arrived, they used Flock cameras and the Air 1 helicopter to track the stolen car within 45 minutes.

“Officers were able to use the aviation unit to get these perpetrators off the street quickly,” Myers said.

Gwinnett crime statistics show a 54% rise in robberies, from 22 in August to 34 in October.

Myers emphasized the importance of the swift response, adding, “Using the training these officers received, they were able to get those suspects out of the vehicle.”

