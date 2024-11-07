Pennsylvania college football lineman found dead in dorm room, officials say

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. — A freshman lineman at a Pennsylvania college was found dead in his dormitory room on Monday, authorities said.

Kevon Walker, 18, of Buffalo, New York, was found dead in his dorm bed, WPXI reported.

Investigators in Cambria County said that Walker was discovered unresponsive by teammates in his room at Giles Hall, according to WJAC.

Officials said that an initial investigation revealed no evidence of foul play. the television station reported. The cause and manner of Walker’s death are pending toxicology reports.

Investigators said that Walker’s teammates told them that the player had been feeling “ill” in the days leading up to his death, WPXI reported.

The Saint Francis football family mourns the sudden passing of Kevon Walker.



During this difficult time, our hearts, thoughts, and prayers go out to Kevon’s family and friends. pic.twitter.com/YWzBP93l5e — Saint Francis Football (@RedFlashFB) November 5, 2024

“The exact cause is natural causes, it was sepsis, so that’s what we know for a fact, but they are doing extra toxicology tests to make sure it wasn’t nothing else in place,” Walker’s mother, Briana Jacobs, told WGRZ. “But it was not foul play.”

Walker was a 250-pound freshman who starred at Canisius High School in Buffalo.

According to his profile on the St. Francis University athletics site, Walker was a first-team Monsignor Martin Athletic Association Division A All-Catholic selection.

He had 10 sacks during his high school career and had 72 tackles, including 44 solo and 22 for losses. He also blocked a punt.

On offense, Walker had 43 catches for 435 yards and seven touchdowns.

The sudden death of a Canisius High School grad who had so much potential. Hear from his family and former coach tonight at 5:30 & 6 on Channel 2 @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/Jt1DMCbHNx — Claudine Ewing (@ClaudineWgrz) November 6, 2024

“Kevon was a larger-than-life presence in so many ways in our building,” Canisius Principal Tom Coppola said in a Facebook post. “His graduation from Canisius High School was such a great day for he and his family, it was awesome on that day to see him so proud. Our deepest condolences go out to his family.”

An investigation is ongoing.

